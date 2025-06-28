Dissecting Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket hauls vs West Indies in Tests

Australia clinched a commanding 159-run victory over West Indies in the first Test match at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. The win was largely due to Josh Hazlewood's stellar bowling performance, where he took five wickets for just 43 runs in the fourth innings. This was his third Test fifer against the Caribbean team as Australia defended 300 runs. On this note, let's revisit Hazlewood's five-wicket hauls vs West Indies in Tests.

#1 5/38 in Kingston, 2015 A young Josh Hazlewood tormented WI batters in the 2015 Kingston Test. He trapped key batters like Shane Dowrich(13), Jermaine Blackwood (51), and then-captain Denesh Ramdin (8) before dismissing the last two batters in the line-up. He returned with 5/38 from 15.5 overs as WI were folded for 220 while batting second. Hazlewood claimed two more wickets in his second outing as Australia won by 277 runs.

#2 5/35 in Adelaide, 2024 Hazlewood claimed nine wickets in the Adelaide Test against West Indies last year, including a fifer in the third innings. WI, who had a first-innings deficit of 95 runs, were again off to a horrible start. Hazlewood's first three overs were wicket maidens. He scalped another wicket in his fifth over. Hazlewood dismissed Gudakesh Motie on Day 3 morning to complete his fifer. The veteran pacer finished with 5/35 in 14 overs as Australia won by 10 wickets.