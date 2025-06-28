Australia thump sorry West Indies in 1st Test: Key stats

Australia tamed sorry West Indies to win the first Test of the three-match series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. This series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Despite being bowled out for 180 in the first innings and conceding a 10-run lead thereafter, the Aussies fought back with both bat and ball to finish the clash inside three days. Australia won the contest by 159 runs as WI lost all their 10 wickets on Day 3 in the final session.

Summary Summary of the Test match Australia scored 180, riding on Usman Khawaja's 47 and Travis Head's 59. For WI, Jayden Seales claimed a fifer whereas Shamar Joseph took 4 wickets. WI responded with 190 with Roston Chase and Shai Hope playing pivotal knocks. Mitchell Starc claimed a three-fer. Australia were 65/4 in the 3rd innings before posting 310. Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey hit fifties. Meanwhile, Joseph took a fifer for WI. Chasing a target of 301, Australia bowled the Windies out. Josh Hazlewood picked 5 wickets.

Head Travis Head the hero across both innings for AUS In the 1st innings, Khawaja and Head stabilized Australia's innings after the early wickets (22/3). They added 89 runs for the 4th wicket. Head got the odd boundaries when required as he worked hard. He was dismissed for 59 runs from 78 balls. In the 3rd innings, Australia were reduced to 65/4. Webster joined Head in the middle and saw out Day 2 (92/4). The two resumed Day 3 and made sure they built upon the stand. Head finished on 61 from 95 balls.

Numbers Head has raced to 20 Test fifties With twin fifties in this match, Head has raced to race to 3,859 runs from 58 matches (97 innings) at 42.40. In addition to 9 tons, he owns 20 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 matches versus West Indies (8 innings), Head owns 551 runs at 78.71. This was his 3rd fifty (100s: 2). Head slammed his 8th fifty in away Tests (home of opposition). He has 1,166 runs from 22 matches (40 innings) at 31-plus average.

Shamar Shamar Joseph claims 9 wickets in this Test After picking 4/46 in the first innings, Joseph bagged 5/87 to finish with 9 wickets in the match. Joseph was brilliant atop and played a role alongside Seales to reduce Australia to 22/3 in the 16th over. It was Joseph who dismissed Sam Konstas and Cameron Green. Joseph was the one who broke the stand by dismissing Khawaja. Moments later, he got Webster to take his 4th. In the 3rd innings, Joseph dismissed Sam Konstas on Day 2. Head, Webster, Starc and Hazlewood were his victims on Day 3.

Joseph stats Career-best match figures; 3rd five-wicket haul versus AUS for Joseph With 4/46 and 5/87 in this contest, Joseph clocked match figures worth 9/133. It's now his best match figures in Test cricket. Joseph claimed his 4th five-wicket haul in Tests. Notably, three of them have come against Australia. He owns 22 wickets from three matches versus Australia at 16.27. As per ESPNcricinfo, 21 of Joseph's 38 wickets have come at home, averaging 20.23.

Do you know? 5 catches dropped off Joseph's bowling in this Test WI fielders dropped three catches in the 1st innings off Joseph's bowling. The likes of Cameron Green, Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon were all put down. In the 3rd innings, Konstas was dropped twice in the same over.

Seales Seales claims his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests Seales was simply brilliant versus Australia on Day 1 and clocked figures worth 5/60 in 15.5 overs to pick his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests. In the 3rd innings, Seales managed 1/70 from 18 overs to finish with six wickets in this match. Seales has raced to 81 Test scalps from 19 matches at 22.22. Seales picked his maiden fifer versus the Aussies. He owns 7 scalps from 2 matches versus Australia.

Konstas Sam Konstas suffers twin failures versus West Indies Australian Test opener Konstas suffered twin failures. Konstas was dismissed for 3 runs in the 1st innings on Day 1. On Day 2, Konstas suffered another failure, scoring a paltry 5 runs from 38 balls. On both occasions, Joseph dismissed Konstas, who was also dropped twice in his 2nd outing. Playing his 3rd Test (6 innings), Konstas owns 121 runs at an average of 20.16.

Starc Starc gets to 391 Test wickets In the 2nd innings, Starc claimed three wickets for 65 runs from 16 overs, helping his side bowl WI out for 190. He followed it up with 1/44 from 8 overs in the 4th innings. In 98 Tests, Starc owns 391 scalps at 27.49. He surpassed former South African speedster Makhaya Ntini (390) in terms of wickets. Versus the Windies, Starc owns 33 scalps from 8 matches at 22.03.

Hazlewood Hazlewood blows WI away with fifer in 4th innings Hazlewood was unstoppable in the run-chase, flooring the hosts with figures worth 5/43 from 12 overs. The Aussie pacer finished with 7 wickets in this Test, having managed 2/41 from 18 overs earlier. Against WI, Hazlewood has bagged 43 wickets from 9 matches at just 15.13. He picked his 3rd five-wicket haul versus WI. Overall in Tests, he owns 288 wickets from 74 matches at 24.39. He picked his 13th five-wicket haul.

Information Cummins and Lyon do a fine job Aussie skipper Pat Cummins claimed 2/34 and 1/15 in this contest. He was highly economical and didn't allow WI any space. In 69 matches, he has 304 wickets at 22.14. Meanwhile, spinner Nathan Lyon bagged 1/28 and 2/20. He has raced to 556 wickets at 30.26.

Webster Webster delivers for Australia in their 2nd innings score Webster, who was not out on 19 off 24 balls on Day 2, ended up scoring 63 runs from 120 balls. His knock had 8 fours. He added a vital century-plus stand worth 102 alongside Head for the 5th wicket, helping Australia resurrect their innings. Webster, who scored 11 runs in the first innings, made amends with his knock of 63. This was the all-rounder's 3rd half-century in Tests. He has raced to 305 runs at 43.57.

Carey Alex Carey slams his 10th fifty in Test cricket Australian wicketkeeper batter Carey shone for his side on Day 3. Australia were 167/5 when Carey came in and joined Webster. The two batters added 41 runs as Carey stitched three more mini partnerships before perishing for 65. Carey played a top knock, scoring 65 runs from 75 balls. He hit 7 fours and 2 sixes. Carey scored 8 and 65 runs in this match. He owns 1,896 runs at 35.11 from 41 matches (61 innings). He has 10 fifties (100s: 2).

WI batters No WI batter gets past 50 in this Test Hope was WI's top scorer in this contest. He scored 48 runs in the 2nd innings. This was followed by 2 runs in the 4th. Chase, who appeared in his 50th Test, managed 44 in the 2nd innings. He scored 2 runs thereafter. Joseph was the only other WI batter with a 40-plus score in this match. He scored 44 runs from 22 balls in the 4th innings.

Duel Mitchell Starc owns 4 dismissals against Kraigg Brathwaite in Tests Starc dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite twice in this Test. Across both innings, Brathwaite posted knocks worth 4 runs. Starc has dismissed the WI opener 4 times across 14 Test innings. Brathwaite owns an average of 20.25. He has managed to score 81 runs from 230 balls, striking at a paltry 35.21. 184 deliveries have been dot balls. The right-handed batter has managed to hit only 5 fours in this duel.