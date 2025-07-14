3 Delhi schools receive bomb threats
What's the story
Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning. The schools are located in Rohini, Dwarka Sector 16, and Chanakyapuri. Per PTI, the threats were communicated through emails to the institutions. The email addressed to Chanakyapuri school contained anti-Tamil Nadu government comments, according to the police. After the schools alerted the authorities around 8:00am, the Delhi Police immediately swung into action.
Emergency measures
Police deployed at all 3 schools
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that local police, sniffer dogs, and bomb disposal squads were deployed to conduct thorough checks at the schools. Cyber police experts are now working to trace the origin of the threatening emails. DCP Singh confirmed that "nothing suspicious has been found so far" during the searches. Security measures have been intensified at all three schools as a precautionary measure.