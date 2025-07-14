3 Delhi schools receive bomb threats 

Emergency measures

Police deployed at all 3 schools

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that local police, sniffer dogs, and bomb disposal squads were deployed to conduct thorough checks at the schools. Cyber police experts are now working to trace the origin of the threatening emails. DCP Singh confirmed that "nothing suspicious has been found so far" during the searches. Security measures have been intensified at all three schools as a precautionary measure.