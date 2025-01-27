Delhi polls: Over 700 MCC violation cases registered
What's the story
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, authorities have reported more than 700 alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The alleged violations were reported between January 7 and January 25 according to an official.
A total of 21,841 people were also arrested under various legal provisions during this time, an official statement revealed.
Seizures made
Delhi Police seize illegal firearms, cartridges
The Delhi Police have stepped up their vigilance in view of these violations. They reported 718 cases of alleged MCC violations during the period.
As part of their crackdown on illegal activities, they seized 348 illegal firearms and 439 cartridges the statement said.
The police also seized huge quantities of liquor, drugs, banned injections, cash, and silver.
Confiscations
Authorities confiscate drugs, liquor and cash
Apart from firearms and ammunition, authorities also seized 57,504 liters of liquor worth over ₹1.7 crore and 155.08kg of drugs worth over ₹72 crore.
They also seized over 1,200 banned injections.
Law enforcement agencies also seized ₹6.19 crore cash and 37.39kg silver as part of their crackdown on illegal activities ahead of the upcoming elections.
Election date
Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5
The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, with all 70 assembly seats at stake.
The votes will be counted on February 8, with results being announced on the same day.
Meanwhile, the authorities' heightened vigilance and crackdown on illegal activities are to ensure a free and fair election process.