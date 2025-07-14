'Want transparency': Pilots seek role in Air India crash probe 

The Airline Pilots's Association of India (ALPA-India) is considering legal action to ensure its members are included in the investigation into the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash. The pilots' group has alleged bias in the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which they claim leans toward pilot error. ALPA-India represents over 800 pilots across Indian airlines and helicopter companies and is a member of the International Federation of Airline Pilots's Association (IFALPA).

Report concerns Report released without signatures The AAIB's preliminary report on the crash, which killed 260 people on June 12, suggested that fuel switches to the engines were turned off within a second after takeoff. However, ALPA-India President Sam Thomas has questioned the transparency of this report, stating, "It does not have anyone's signature on it." "We want transparency. We had asked for our representation in the investigation panel," Thomas told PTI. Thomas said that its members have domain expertise and can contribute significantly.

Pilot defense ALPA-India rejects possibility of pilot error The preliminary report cited cockpit voice recordings where one pilot questioned why the switch was turned off, and the other denied doing so. ALPA-India has strongly rejected the possibility of pilots being responsible for this incident. "The tone and direction of the investigation suggest a bias towards pilot error... ALPA India categorically rejects this presumption and insists on a fair, fact-based inquiry," ALPA said in a statement earlier.