Air India flight from Birmingham to Delhi diverted—after bomb threat

An Air India flight from Birmingham to Delhi was diverted to Riyadh after it received a bomb threat. The aircraft landed safely and underwent security checks, as per an Air India spokesperson. As per Flightradar24, a flight tracking website, the incident occurred on Saturday when the plane took off from Birmingham at 8:26pm (local time) for Delhi .

Passenger arrangements Alternative arrangements are being made for passengers In light of the bomb threat incident, Air India has apologized for the inconvenience caused to its passengers. The airline said alternative arrangements are being made to ensure all passengers reach their final destinations from Riyadh. "The inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted," an Air India spokesperson said.

Safety measures Air India enhances pre-flight safety checks Following a deadly crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, Air India has voluntarily intensified pre-flight safety checks and reduced services temporarily for stability. The airline said, despite their best efforts, some flights may be delayed or canceled due to external factors like airspace closures in the Middle East, curfews at several European and East Asian airports during night hours, air traffic congestion, and unforeseen operational issues.