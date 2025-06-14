What's the story

The crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad on Thursday has left experts scrambling for answers.

The aircraft, which had taken off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), crashed into a medical college hostel just seconds after takeoff.

While the exact cause remains undetermined, experts have proposed four possible scenarios that may have led to this tragic incident.