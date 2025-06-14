Air India crash: Experts discuss possible causes of Ahmedabad stall
What's the story
The crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad on Thursday has left experts scrambling for answers.
The aircraft, which had taken off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), crashed into a medical college hostel just seconds after takeoff.
While the exact cause remains undetermined, experts have proposed four possible scenarios that may have led to this tragic incident.
Scenario 1
Single-engine failure or bird strike
One of the most likely scenarios is a single-engine failure or a bird strike immediately after takeoff.
This would have increased the workload for the pilots, who may have focused on troubleshooting the engine issue and forgotten to retract the landing gears, which is usually done after takeoff to reduce drag.
If they slowed below the minimum speed needed to control with one engine out, it could have led to a stall.
Scenario 2
Rare dual-engine failure
Another possibility is a rare dual-engine failure shortly after takeoff, which would have turned the aircraft into a glider with no thrust.
Without engine power, the crew couldn't retract the landing gear, causing drag and a rapid loss of airspeed that led to a stall.
At such a low altitude, there was no time to run the dual-engine failure checklist or attempt an engine restart.
Scenario 3
Wrong flap position
Another theory suggests that the aircraft's flaps were in the wrong position.
Video evidence showed the flaps were retracted, which is unusual as they are always extended during takeoff to provide extra lift at low speeds.
If a pilot mistakenly retracted the flaps instead of the landing gear during an engine failure, it would have significantly reduced lift and potentially caused a stall.
Scenario 4
Accidental shutdown of functional engine
The fourth scenario involves the accidental shutdown of a functional engine during an engine failure at 400 feet. This is a known error in aviation history.
At such a low altitude, there was no time to restart the engine, leading to a loss of thrust and control.
Regardless of the specific cause, all these scenarios point toward a sudden loss of thrust and subsequent handling of the aircraft under critical conditions.