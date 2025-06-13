What's the story

Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Thursday said that the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti will not be taught in any course at the university.

The clarification came after the text was controversially included in a new undergraduate Sanskrit course, sparking protests from students and teachers alike.

"We will not teach any part of Manusmriti in any form... The department should not have put it down in the first place following these directions," Singh told The Indian Express.