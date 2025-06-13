'Black box' recovered from site of Ahmedabad plane crash
Investigators probing the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad have reportedly recovered the "black box" from the wreckage.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, killing 265 people on board and on the ground.
The "black box," which records vital flight data and cockpit conversations, will be crucial in determining the cause of this devastating incident.
Recovery details
Recovery of the black box
A large team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and 40 personnel from the Gujarat government found the digital flight data recorder, or "black box," on the roof of the doctors' hostel that was hit by the aircraft.
A senior state police officer told AFP, "The Directorate General of Civil Aviation team has recovered one black box from the crash site."
However, it remains unclear whether it is a flight data or cockpit voice recorder.
Evidence collection
DVR also recovered from the wreckage
In related development, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the wreckage of the crashed Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
The DVR was found among the debris after the aircraft went down shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, crashing into a nearby residential complex.
An ATS official confirmed the recovery and said, "It's a DVR, which we have recovered from the debris."
Incident overview
Flight to London's Gatwick Airport
The ill-fated flight was on its way to London's Gatwick Airport when it crashed into the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar.
The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members, including 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.
One British national of Indian origin is the sole survivor and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.
Investigation progress
DNA testing essential to confirm final death toll
Forensic teams and various Indian officials were seen at the crash site on Friday, along with ambulances to transport victims' remains.
Given the extent of destruction, Indian officials reportedly said that DNA testing would be essential to confirm the final death toll from both the plane and the residential complex.
As of Friday afternoon, families of grieving families have started arriving in Ahmedabad for DNA identification.
US and UK authorities have also been called in to assist with the probe.