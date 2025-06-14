Air India crash: Committee to probe causes, suggest preventive measures
What's the story
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday announced the formation of a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to investigate the causes behind the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171.
The flight was headed from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport when it crashed on June 12, resulting in at least 265 fatalities, including those on the ground.
The panel will look into the circumstances leading to the accident and review existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety protocols.
Committee details
Committee will operate independently
The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on X that the committee aims to establish a framework to prevent and manage future aviation incidents.
It will function independently and will not replace ongoing investigations by other authorities.
"The Committee will not be a substitute to other inquiries being conducted by relevant organizations but will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future," it said.
Twitter Post
Civil Aviation Ministry's post on X
A High Level Multi-disciplinary Committee is constituted for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, 2025.— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) June 13, 2025
The Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and… pic.twitter.com/84h96oHT5f
Incident overview
Flight AI171 met with an accident shortly after take off
Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft fell into a medical college hostel in a nearby residential area.
Eyewitness videos showed the plane failing to gain height before crashing in flames.
The flight was carrying 230 passengers (169 Indians, 53 British nationals, and one Canadian) along with 12 crew members. Only one person survived the disaster.
Official response
PM Modi visits crash site, meets survivors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and met injured survivors at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Friday.
The identification of the deceased is still underway, with a team of 70-80 doctors performing post-mortem examinations. So far, five victims have been identified and their remains handed over to their families.
A formal investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash, with forensic teams examining debris and aviation authorities launching a full-scale probe.