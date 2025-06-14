What's the story

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday announced the formation of a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to investigate the causes behind the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171.

The flight was headed from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport when it crashed on June 12, resulting in at least 265 fatalities, including those on the ground.

The panel will look into the circumstances leading to the accident and review existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety protocols.