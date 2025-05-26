PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat.
This is his first visit since "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
During the visit, the PM held a roadshow in Vadodara, where he was welcomed by crowds showering flower petals.
Posters of the Indian armed forces lined the highways as people celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.
Inauguration spree
During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹82,950 crore.
He will first go to Dahod to inaugurate the Loco Manufacturing Shop-Rolling Stock Workshop and address the public in Kharod.
Here, he will also lay the foundation for railway and other government projects worth ₹24,000 crore.
Twitter Post
PM in Gujarat
વડોદરા બન્યું મોદીમય...— BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) May 26, 2025
વડોદરા ખાતે સિંદૂર સન્માન યાત્રામાં નગરજનોનું અભિવાદન ઝીલતા આપણા યશસ્વી પ્રધાનમંત્રી શ્રી @narendramodi જી#PMinVadodara pic.twitter.com/nnFXiYdNe4
Railway projects
The PM will flag off the Somnath-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train and inaugurate a railway production unit in Dahod.
This unit, built at over ₹21,000 crore under the 'Make in India' initiative, is expected to create 10,000 jobs and boost the local economy.
It will manufacture locomotives capable of carrying 4,600 tons of cargo with a target of producing around 1,200 engines in the next decade.
Water supply schemes
PM Modi will also inaugurate four drinking water improvement group water supply schemes in Dahod and Mahisagar districts.
Built at ₹181 crore, these schemes will provide clean drinking water to 4.62 lakh people across 193 villages and one town.
The PM will also lay the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹53,000 crore in Bhuj, including infrastructure at Kandla Port and solar plants.
Gandhinagar visit
On Tuesday, PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Gandhinagar and inaugurate projects worth ₹5,536 crore at Mahatma Mandir.
He will also inaugurate 22,055 residences built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at a cost of ₹1,006 crore and lay the foundation stone for Phase 3 of the Sabarmati Riverfront, which will be developed at a cost of ₹1,000 crore.
He will also distribute cheques worth ₹3,300 crore under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.