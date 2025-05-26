What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat.

This is his first visit since "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

During the visit, the PM held a roadshow in Vadodara, where he was welcomed by crowds showering flower petals.

Posters of the Indian armed forces lined the highways as people celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.