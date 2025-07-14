Mercedes-Benz India announces third price hike of 2025, effective September

Mercedes-Benz India is planning to increase its vehicle prices by 1-1.5% from September. Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, confirmed this in an interaction with PTI. The move comes as a response to the weakening of the Indian rupee against the euro. The company has already raised prices twice this year—in January and July.

Strategy Upcoming price hike due to euro's performance Iyer explained that the upcoming price hike is mainly due to the euro's performance. He said, "There is another price hike coming up in September, because of the euro. If you see, the last one month has remained at the 100 mark (INR), and that has not changed."

Market response Will price increase affect sales? Iyer was asked if the price increase would affect sales. He said that lower interest rates are somehow balancing monthly payments for buyers in equated monthly installments (EMIs). He noted that around 80% of the company's new car sales are financed. "So, when you look at the EMIs, we have tried to keep the same, though the price of the car has gone up," he said.

Market resilience Iyer believes there is still demand in the market Despite the price hike, Iyer believes there is still demand in the market. He said that with a growing economy, people would want to buy luxury cars. Buyers understand that prices are beyond the company's control due to currency fluctuations. He also dismissed concerns over production issues due to rare earth magnets, saying they have sufficient stocks and are managing well.