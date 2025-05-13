'If there's another attack, India will give solid reply': Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the Indian military at the Adampur air base for their bravery in successfully carrying out 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.
"I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated," he said as the soldiers chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai.
Operation Sindoor
India will give solid reply to another attack: PM
He called Operation Sindoor not a normal military operation but a confluence of India's policies, intentions, and decisiveness.
"India is the land of Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh ji...When the sindoor' of our sisters and daughters was removed, we entered the houses of the terrorists and crushed them," he said.
The PM then warned Pakistan that if another terror attack occurs, India will respond— a solid reply.
Warning
No place for terrorists
In further warning to terrorists, he said that India's forces will enter their homes and strike and won't even give them a chance to escape in the event of another attack.
"There is no such place in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe in peace."
"Aatank ke aakao ko samajh aa gaya hai ki Bharat ki ore nazar uthane ka ek hi anjaam hoga—tabaahi aur mahavinaash," he added.
Pakistan
'Pakistan will not be able to sleep'
Commenting more on Operation Sindoor, he said it bears testimony to the capability of Indian armed forces.
"During this, the coordination of our armed forces was genuinely fantastic. Navy showed its dominance over the sea, Army strengthened the border and the Indian Air Force attacked as well as defended...This has become a strong identity of the capability of Indian armed forces."
He also said that because of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan will not be able to sleep for many days.
Objective
Modi bashes Pakistan for using passenger planes as shields
"Within 20-25 minutes, you hit the pinpoint targets across the border. It can only be done by a modern technology professional force," he proudly professed.
Yet, India's objective, he reiterated, was to strike the terror headquarters and terrorists.
"But the conspiracy Pakistan hatched by placing civilian passenger planes in the line of fire...I can only imagine how difficult that must have been," he bashed Pakistan for using civilian passenger planes as shields and not closing the airspace during the conflict.
Target
One of the 4 stations targeted by Pakistan
PM Modi arrived at the Adampur air base in Punjab in the morning and interacted with soldiers.
It is one of the four key Indian Air Force (IAF) stations that Pakistan targeted on the night of May 9-10 in response to India's Operation Sindoor.
During the visit, the PM was briefed by IAF personnel on the security situation in the base and also met with the airmen deployed there.
Visit importance
Pakistan claimed its jet destroyed India's defense systems
According to India Today, the unannounced visit conveyed a powerful twin message.
First, India stood hard in support of its armed forces.
Second, the visit fact-checked Pakistan's misleading assertions of having caused significant damage to the base during its overnight attacks.
This claim was also corroborated by NDTV sources, which alleged that Pakistan is lying.
Pakistan had claimed that its Chinese-made JF-17 jets destroyed the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system stationed there and also destroyed fighter jets and radar stations.