'Public trust must be..': CJI Sanjiv Khanna's message for successor
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, who retired on Tuesday, was given a warm send-off by the members of the Supreme Court Bar.
In his farewell address, CJI Khanna left behind a strong principle to follow for his successor.
"The public trust that the judiciary has cannot be commanded and has to be earned. Judiciary is a common term that represents the Bench and the Bar. Bar is the conscience keeper," he told the ceremonial bench.
Message
BR Gavai will be an excellent CJI: Khanna
He called it a "built-in check apart from other checks on the system" and a conscience-keeper.
Khanna also said that incoming Justice BR Gavai will be an excellent CJI who "is going to uphold the institution, the fundamental rights, and...the basic doctrines of law."
The ceremonial bench proceedings in his honor saw a wide array of legal professionals.
Attorney General for India R Venkataramani lauded CJI Khanna's lucid and straightforward verdicts, emphasizing his dedication toward upholding liberties and institutional integrity.
Accolades
Solicitor General and senior advocate commend CJI Khanna
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta also praised CJI Khanna's short but crisp judgments and the patience he showed in hearing out all voices.
He expressed confidence his uncle, Justice HR Khanna, would have been proud today.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, acknowledged CJI Khanna's legacy as he said, "Your encouragement of young advocates...embodies the very best qualities of a judge."
Judgments
Justice Khanna was part of several landmark judgments
Justice Gavai called his predecessor a "gentleman in Court."
His judgments, he said, displayed clarity of thought and sensitivity to human rights.
Khanna's "penchant for transparency," through a recent decision on publishing judges' assets, was also praised.
Justice Khanna has been involved in several significant decisions at the Supreme Court over the last six years, including abrogating Article 370, the decriminalization of adultery, the electoral bonds scheme, and the EVM-VVPAT tally case.