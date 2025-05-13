What's the story

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, who retired on Tuesday, was given a warm send-off by the members of the Supreme Court Bar.

In his farewell address, CJI Khanna left behind a strong principle to follow for his successor.

"The public trust that the judiciary has cannot be commanded and has to be earned. Judiciary is a common term that represents the Bench and the Bar. Bar is the conscience keeper," he told the ceremonial bench.