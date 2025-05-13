Alt News co-founder receives 'pork threat' after address leaked online
What's the story
Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News and a prominent fact-checker, has reported that his personal details have been published by a far-right social media user.
The person, who works under the name Cyber Huntss on X (formerly Twitter), also threatened to send pork to Zubair's home, he alleged.
This comes after his home address and phone number were leaked online.
Public appeal
Zubair appeals for action against cyber huntss
Zubair has gone on X to urge Karnataka's Chief Minister M Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and senior police officials, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru), to take strict action against Cyber Huntss for his threats.
"People have leaked my home address and Mobile Number and have threatened to send Pork to my address," said Zubair on X.
Twitter Post
I have filed a complaint: Zubair
People have leaked my home address and Mobile Number and have threatened to send Pork to my address. There are already life threats against me. This isn't the first time. The same person in 2023 had sent Pork to my address and shared the shipping address on Twitter. I am have… pic.twitter.com/GJAhrWuCBg— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 12, 2025
Previous incident
Zubair's history with threats and misinformation
This is not the first time Zubair has faced such threats. He revealed that he had received a similar threat from the same right-wing user in 2023.
"Last time when I filed a complaint, the FIR was closed after a few months," he alleged on X.
The tweet from Cyber Huntss that contained the threat has since been deleted but was shared and retweeted by other users, including Paise Wala and Hindutva Knight.
Career highlights
Zubair's work and past arrest
Zubair is widely recognized for his fight against misinformation and fake news.
He has been instrumental in debunking false claims made by the Pakistan Army regarding successful attacks inside India.
In June 2022, he was arrested by the Delhi Police over a 2018 tweet for "insulting Hindu religious beliefs," triggering widespread condemnation by journalistic bodies and human rights organizations.