Kelly Ripa remembers 'The Cosby Show' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Kelly Ripa took a moment to honor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor who played Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, after news of his passing.

She reflected on his impact, sharing how he brought warmth and positivity when he appeared as a special guest on the very first episode of Live with Regis and Kelly back in 2001.