'Death to IDF': Agency drops Bob Vylan after Glastonbury row

United Talent Agency (UTA) has reportedly severed ties with the British punk duo Bob Vylan, following their controversial performance at the Glastonbury Festival. The decision was made after "extensive discussions among senior UTA executives over the weekend," reported Deadline. The controversy erupted when Bobby Vylan shouted "death to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces)" and criticized working for a "f***ing Zionist" during their set on Saturday, which was broadcast live by the BBC .

Statement Glastonbury chief's statement on the matter In response to the incident, Glastonbury chief Emily Eavis said they were "appalled" by the statements made by Bob Vylan. She added, "Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence." The duo comprises Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan.

BBC statement BBC regrets broadcasting Bob Vylan's set The BBC has faced backlash, including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for airing Bob Vylan's set on iPlayer. In a statement on Monday, the UK broadcaster said it regretted the decision to broadcast the Glastonbury set live. "The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence. The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves," it said.

Festival controversy Bobby Vylan stands by what was said on stage After the performance, Bobby said his phone was "buzzing non-stop" with messages of "support and hatred." He appeared to stand by what was said on stage, writing that it was important to teach children to campaign for the "right thing." However, Glastonbury later condemned the comments as "appalling," stating that they very much crossed a line.