1-year-old Ghana toddler becomes world's youngest artist, sells 15 paintings

By Chanshimla Varah 05:34 pm May 25, 202405:34 pm

What's the story Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, a toddler from Ghana, has been officially recognized as the world's youngest male artist by the Guinness World Records. The young prodigy was one year and 152 days old when he received this prestigious title. To qualify for the prestigious award, Ankrah had to complete the work to a professional standard, present it in a public exhibition, and sell one of the pieces. He sold nine of the 10 pieces he displayed!

Early beginnings

Toddler's artistic journey began at six months

His artistic journey began when he was six months. His mother, Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, caught sight of her son's talent when she introduced him to painting as a means of entertainment while she worked on a commissioned piece for Miss Universe 2023. She was surprised by the toddler's creation when he crawled around in the colors on a canvas she had set up for him. His first piece, aptly named "The Crawl," showed his joy in painting, Eghan told Guinness.

Artistic success

Ace-Liam's artwork exhibited and sold in Accra

As Ace-Liam grew, he began asking to paint in their home studio, standing at his mini easel with his own apron and paint palette. His artwork quickly gained recognition beyond their home studio, leading to an exhibition at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra, Ghana's capital. The exhibition ran from December to early January, during which nine out of 10 displayed pieces were sold. Among the buyers was Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo who commissioned a piece.

Recognition and aspirations

Guinness World Record confirmation and future hopes

He has so far sold 15 pieces since participating in the professional public exhibition, becoming eligible for the title of the world's youngest artist. Upon receiving official confirmation from Guinness World Records, Eghan expressed her gratitude and hopes for her son's future. She told BBC, "When I opened the email, I just broke down and thanked God." Eghan hopes this recognition will lead to scholarships for Ace-Liam to nurture his talents further and sell his art internationally.