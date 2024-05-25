Next Article

The disaster occurred in the remote village of Kaokalam in Enga Province

Massive landslide buries over 300 people in Papua New Guinea

By Chanshimla Varah

What's the story A massive landslide has buried over 300 people and more than 1,100 houses in northern Papua New Guinea (PNG), Reuters reported. The disaster occurred in the remote village of Kaokalam in Enga Province, approximately 600km northwest of Port Moresby, when most villagers were at home asleep. The Australian High Commission in Port Moresby said it is closely coordinating with PNG authorities to assess the extent of damage and casualties.

Widespread impact

Landslide impacts multiple villages, Australian authorities respond

The landslide has severely affected more than six villages in the Mulitaka region of Enga Province. The Australian Broadcasting Corp reported that four bodies have been retrieved so far, with the death toll expected to rise. The landslide has blocked highway access, making helicopters the only viable means of reaching the affected area. Residents were seen clambering over rocks, uprooted trees, and mounds of dirt in search of survivors in footage posted on social media.

Official response

Government mobilizes resources for relief and recovery

In response to the disaster, Prime Minister James Marape announced that disaster officials, the Defence Force, and the Department of Works and Highways are assisting with relief and recovery efforts. The coastal state of the South Pacific is prone to natural disasters such as severe rain, flooding, and earthquakes. In March, a landslide killed at least 23 people in a nearby region.