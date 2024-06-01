Next Article

Pro-Palestine protester disrupts Scotland-Israel match

Pro-Palestine protester chains himself to goalposts at Euro qualifier match

By Chanshimla Varah 01:20 pm Jun 01, 202401:20 pm

What's the story A pro-Palestine protester was detained by Glasgow police on Friday after causing a disruption during the Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Scotland and Israel. The man stormed onto the pitch at Hampden Park, donning a "red card for Israel" T-shirt, and tied himself to a goal post with a heavy-duty bike lock. This unexpected act of protest led to a significant delay of 45 minutes in the match.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Over 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war between Israel and Hamas started on October 7 last year. The war started after the terrorist group launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages. The eight-month war, however, does not appear to be dying down, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating that it would not end the war in Gaza until Hamas's ability to rule and wage war is "eliminated."

Pre-Match protest

Pre-Game pro-Palestine demonstration near Hampden Park

Prior to the game, a group of pro-Palestine supporters had announced their plan to protest against Israel. Approximately 400 fans congregated near Hampden Park stadium, some carrying small coffins and Palestinian flags, as reported by BBC. Among the signs displayed was one that read "Israeli team not welcome in Glasgow." The match eventually kicked off with the sound of demonstrators booing, blowing whistles, and firing off fireworks.

Security measures

Match played behind closed doors amid security concerns

The Scottish government and Football Association had previously decided that the match would be played behind closed doors to avert potential fan violence. Consequently, no Israeli fans traveled to the match and Scottish fans were advised to stay at home. In light of these tensions, UEFA has arranged for Israel's reverse fixture against Scotland to be held at BSC Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

Twitter Post

