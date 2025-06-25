Jessie J shares 'honest lows and highs' after cancer surgery

British singer-songwriter Jessie J has shared an update about her health after undergoing surgery for early-stage breast cancer. The 37-year-old artist took to Instagram recently to announce that she is now home and resting while awaiting her results. In her post, she expressed gratitude toward her doctor, surgeon, and "all the nurses who cared" for her, along with sharing photos and videos from her hospital stay.

Social media update 'Honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours' The Essex singer shared a series of images and videos, capturing the "honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours." One clip showed her singing in a hospital bed before surgery, while another video featured her post-surgery holding up a bottle of blood drained from her breasts. She humorously referred to it as a "goji berry smoothie."

Family support Jessie J explains the procedure to her son The singer's post also included photos of her partner Chanan Safir Colman and their two-year-old son Sky visiting her in the hospital. In one clip, she explained to her son how exactly the procedure works. "So the water and the blood comes out of mommy's booby and comes out of the tube and into the bottle," she said in the clip.

Diagnosis revealed Diagnosed with early breast cancer Jessie J, earlier this month, revealed she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer on Instagram. She said the reason she wanted to go public with it was so that she could process the news and, at the same time, show support for others going through a similar ordeal. She said, "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early.'"