5 Keanu Reeves roles that made him a legend

With his versatile acting skills and unforgettable roles, Keanu Reeves has made a niche for himself in Hollywood . Over the years, he has played a variety of characters, leaving an indelible mark on fans across the globe. From action-packed thrillers to the adventures of science fiction, Reeves's performances have been nothing but diverse and compelling. Here are five iconic roles that defined his career.

Sci-fi hero 'The Matrix' as Neo In The Matrix, Reeves played the role of Neo, a computer hacker who discovers the truth about reality. The role catapulted him to stardom, making his name synonymous with the movie. Its revolutionary effects and philosophical themes won over audiences globally. Neo's transformation from an everyday man to humanity's savior emphasized Reeves's ability to play nuanced characters, making it a turning point in his career.

Action star 'John Wick' as John Wick Reeves took on the iconic role of John Wick, an ex-hitman on a quest for vengeance for personal losses. The film was lauded for its gripping action sequences and stylish choreography. Reeves's commitment to doing most of his stunts lent authenticity to the character's unrelenting pursuit of justice. The success of John Wick resulted in multiple sequels, cementing its place in contemporary action cinema.

Thrill ride 'Speed' as Jack Traven In Speed, Reeves played Jack Traven, an LAPD officer who had to ensure a bomb-laden bus didn't explode. From its high-octane pace that left viewers on the edge of their seats, to Reeves's performance as Traven displaying his skill to portray relentless heroes under pressure, the film did it all. It also cemented his place as an action star in Hollywood in the '90s.

Comedy classic 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' as Ted Logan Then again, who would ever forget Reeves's comedic chops in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure? Reeves played Ted Logan opposite Alex Winter's Bill S. Preston Esq. The two get into time-traveling adventures that blend humor and history. The lighthearted role showcased another side to Reeves's versatility and won him fans who loved his comic timing.