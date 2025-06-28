Ileana D'Cruz welcomes second child, son Keanu Rafe
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz (38) and her husband, Michael Dolan, have welcomed their second child, a son named Keanu Rafe Dolan. The news comes nearly two years after the couple welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix, in August 2023. D'Cruz took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the arrival of her baby with a beautiful post that read, "Introducing Keanu Rafe Dolan. Born on June 19, 2025."
Celebrity wishes
Priyanka Chopra, fans congratulate D'Cruz
The news of Keanu's arrival was met with an outpouring of love from both celebrities and fans. Among those who sent their best wishes was actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who left a sweet comment on D'Cruz's post saying, "Congratulations, beautiful." Fans also filled the comments section with messages of love and congratulations. However, some were surprised by the announcement as they had no idea about her second pregnancy.
Pregnancy secrecy
Confirmed pregnancy in October 2024
The actor had previously confirmed her second pregnancy in October 2024. Unlike her first pregnancy, where she often shared pictures of her baby bump, D'Cruz kept most of her second pregnancy under wraps. She only shared glimpses of her bump in May with a post that read, "Bump buddies."
Parenting insights
Actor's thoughts on parenting
In an Instagram AMA session this May, D'Cruz shared her thoughts on parenting. She said, "People, and especially kids, should be taught that being cruel, wicked, unkind or selfish are not lovable traits... Love has to be earned just like respect and happiness." On the work front, she was last seen in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar co-starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. It is streaming on JioHotstar.