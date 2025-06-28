Ileana D'Cruz welcomes second child, son Keanu Rafe

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz (38) and her husband, Michael Dolan , have welcomed their second child, a son named Keanu Rafe Dolan. The news comes nearly two years after the couple welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix, in August 2023. D'Cruz took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the arrival of her baby with a beautiful post that read, "Introducing Keanu Rafe Dolan. Born on June 19, 2025."

Celebrity wishes Priyanka Chopra, fans congratulate D'Cruz The news of Keanu's arrival was met with an outpouring of love from both celebrities and fans. Among those who sent their best wishes was actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who left a sweet comment on D'Cruz's post saying, "Congratulations, beautiful." Fans also filled the comments section with messages of love and congratulations. However, some were surprised by the announcement as they had no idea about her second pregnancy.

Pregnancy secrecy Confirmed pregnancy in October 2024 The actor had previously confirmed her second pregnancy in October 2024. Unlike her first pregnancy, where she often shared pictures of her baby bump, D'Cruz kept most of her second pregnancy under wraps. She only shared glimpses of her bump in May with a post that read, "Bump buddies."