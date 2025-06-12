What's the story

Ahead of the highly-anticipated five-match Test series, England vice-captain Ollie Pope has said that Team India will miss the presence and aura of Virat Kohli.

The former Indian captain recently announced his retirement from the Test format, leaving a huge void in the team.

Pope acknowledged India's young and talented squad under new captain Shubman Gill but emphasized that they would miss Kohli's on-field charisma and banter.