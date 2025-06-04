What ₹50 gets you for breakfast on Indian streets
From delightful flavors to crispy textures, Indian street breakfasts have it all, and that too, at unbelievably affordable prices!
If you're looking for a quick and filling morning meal that doesn't cost a fortune, these hidden gems will give you an authentic taste of local culture.
Under ₹50, these breakfasts are not just easy on the pocket, but also on your taste buds.
Here are some popular options you can try across India.
Poha delight
Poha: A light and flavorful start
Poha is a delicious breakfast made with flattened rice, flavored with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies.
Topped with freshly chopped coriander leaves and a dash of lemon, it makes for a light, yet tasty, breakfast.
Commonly available in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, this dish usually costs between ₹20-30 per serving.
Idli Treat
Idli: Steamed goodness on a plate
Idlis are soft steamed cakes prepared with fermented rice and lentil batter.
Served with coconut chutney or sambar, they make for a staple breakfast item in South India.
Famous for their simplicity and nutritional value, idlis can be easily found at street stalls for as less as ₹30 for two pieces.
Vada pav bite
Vada pav: The Indian burger experience
Often dubbed the Indian burger, vada pav consists of a spicy potato filling sandwiched between pav bread rolls.
The much-loved snack, which originated from the busy streets of Mumbai, is hearty and full of flavors.
With a price tag of ₹15 to ₹25 per piece, it also makes for a highly affordable breakfast choice for many.
Dhokla slice
Dhokla: Fermented savory cake
Dhokla is a fermented chickpea batter savory cake that hails from the state of Gujarat.
It has a spongy texture with mild spices like ginger paste added to the mix for extra flavoring before being steamed to perfection!
One serving normally falls between ₹20 to ₹40 depending on the area but always stays within your budget while delivering great taste satisfaction too!