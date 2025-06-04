What's the story

From delightful flavors to crispy textures, Indian street breakfasts have it all, and that too, at unbelievably affordable prices!

If you're looking for a quick and filling morning meal that doesn't cost a fortune, these hidden gems will give you an authentic taste of local culture.

Under ₹50, these breakfasts are not just easy on the pocket, but also on your taste buds.

Here are some popular options you can try across India.