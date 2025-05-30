Love rhubard? You need to try these dishes
What's the story
Rhubarb, usually associated with desserts, comes with a unique tartness that can elevate the most mundane of dishes.
While most are aware of its use in pies and crumbles, rhubarb's versatility goes way beyond the sweet domain.
Here are innovative ways to add rhubarb to your meals, making its flavors show up in the most unexpected of ways.
Fresh twist
Rhubarb and lentil salad
When paired with lentils, rhubarb adds a refreshing tang to the salad.
Earthy lentils with the sharpness of rhubarb makes for a balanced dish, that's nutritious and filling.
Tossed with fresh greens, nuts, and a light vinaigrette, this salad is a delightful mix of textures and flavors.
An amazing choice for adding variety to your meal plans, while enjoying the health benefits of both rhubarb and lentils.
Flavor boost
Rhubarb chutney for savory dishes
Rhubarb chutney is another exciting twist you can give to traditional condiments.
The tartness of rhubarb goes perfectly with savory dishes such as grilled vegetables or paneer.
Just simmer rhubarb with spices like ginger, cinnamon, and cloves, and you have a rich chutney that elevates any meal you eat it with.
Plus, it can be stored for weeks, making it an ideal pantry companion for quick flavor boosts.
Refreshing sip
Rhubarb infused beverages
Rhubarb's tartness makes it perfect for infusing drinks.
Be it lemonade or iced tea, a splash of rhubarb syrup adds the most refreshing twist, ideal for warm days.
To make the syrup, just simmer chopped rhubarb with sugar until the fruit breaks down to a thick liquid.
Strain the solids before mixing it into your favorite drinks for some invigorating refreshment.
Unexpected delight
Rhubarb stir-fry surprise
Incorporating rhubarb into stir-fry dishes may seem unconventional, but offers surprising results.
When cooked quickly over high heat alongside vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli, rhubarb retains some of its crunch while imparting its signature tanginess to the dish.
This method highlights how well rhubarb pairs with savory ingredients without overpowering them—an unexpected delight worth trying in your next stir-fry adventure.