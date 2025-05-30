Visiting Hyderabad? Gorge on these authentic dishes
What's the story
Hyderabad is famous for its delectable heritage, but did you know it also has some unique street breakfasts?
The morning delights of the city are an extension of its diverse culture and history.
From traditional dishes to an innovative take on classics, Hyderabad's street breakfasts ensure your day starts off on a delicious note.
Here's a look.
Tea time
Irani chai with osmania biscuits
Irani chai is a favorite drink in Hyderabad, mostly consumed with Osmania biscuits. This pair is a regular at several tea stalls across the city.
The strong tea leaves and milk used to brew the chai gives it a rich flavor, which complements the slightly sweet and crumbly Osmania biscuits flawlessly.
The duo is a must-have in Hyderabad's breakfast culture.
Green delight
Pesarattu upma combo
Pesarattu is a green gram batter savory pancake served with upma as an accompaniment.
The two make for a healthy breakfast, giving you proteins from the lentils and carbohydrates from the semolina-based upma.
Usually garnished with ginger chutney or coconut chutney, the dish speaks of authentic Andhra flavors.
Dosa delights
Dosa varieties at Pragati Gully
Hailed for its extensive collection of dosa varieties served during breakfast, Pragati Gully in Hyderabad won't disappoint you.
Be it a simple plain dosa or an elaborate masala dosa stuffed with spiced potatoes or paneer fillings, you are spoilt for choice here.
Each dosa is prepared on an iron griddle until crisp and golden brown, rendering it an irresistible option for breakfast lovers.
Light bite
Poha at Sindhi Colony
Poha is another popular breakfast option on Hyderabad's streets, especially around Sindhi Colony area where vendors serve it fresh every morning with sev toppings or peanuts for added crunchiness, along with lemon wedges which add tanginess.
Made using flattened rice flakes sauteed lightly along with spices like mustard seeds, turmeric powder, etc., poha makes for a light yet filling meal, a perfect way to kickstart your day without feeling heavy afterwards.