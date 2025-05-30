What's the story

Avocados are one of the most versatile and nutritious fruits out there!

Creamy, rich, and packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, avocados can be added to a variety of dishes.

If you're looking to eat more plant-based or simply love the taste of avocados, these recipes will give you delicious ways to add them to your everyday meals.

Here are five avocado recipes you'll make every day.