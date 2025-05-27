Savor Coorg's unique breakfast dishes
What's the story
Coorg, one of the most beautiful regions in Karnataka, is famous for its lush green and rich culture.
While idlis and dosas rule the breakfast menu across South India, Coorg's special cuisine offers much more than just these.
The local cuisine is shaped by the area's agriculture and diverse flora.
Savoring breakfast in Coorg is a great way to taste the flavors of this region.
Rice roti
Akki roti: A rice-based delight
Akki roti is a traditional rice-based flatbread that is an inseparable part of Coorg's breakfast menu.
Prepared from rice flour, this dish is often spiced with spices and herbs like coriander leaves and green chilies.
It is usually accompanied with coconut chutney or vegetable curry.
The texture of akki roti can be soft or crispy depending on its preparation, making it a versatile choice for those wanting to try something different.
Steamed cake
Puttu: Steamed rice cake
Puttu is another rice-based dish which is popularly relished for breakfast in Coorg.
It is made with steamed cylinders of ground rice with grated coconut layered on it.
This uncomplicated yet delightful dish can be eaten with sweet sides like jaggery or savory sides like vegetable stew.
Puttu is prepared by steaming the ingredients in special molds, giving it the unique shape and texture.
Rice dumplings
Kadambuttu: Round rice dumplings
Kadambuttu are small round dumplings made from rice flour dough and steamed until they become soft and fluffy.
These dumplings are usually served with spicy curries or chutneys, making for a hearty start to the day.
Kadambuttu has cultural significance too; it is traditionally prepared during festivals and special occasions in Coorg.
String hoppers
Noolputtu: String hoppers
Also known as string hoppers or noolappam, noolputtu are made from rice flour dough, pressed through a sieve, and steamed.
These delicate nests/discs are a breakfast staple and loved for their fine texture.
This tradition is kept alive by families in Coorg, who sit around communal tables to share these meals, reflecting the region's hospitality and natural beauty.