How to meet your calcium needs without dairy
Calcium is important for healthy bones and teeth, but the widely held belief that dairy is the only source of this important mineral is a myth.
While dairy products are packed with calcium, there are plenty of other sources you can have to fulfill your daily needs.
Here are some non-dairy options and myth-busting facts about calcium intake.
Here's how you can get enough calcium without dairy.
Plant power
Plant-based sources of calcium
Leafy greens such as kale and broccoli are also great sources of calcium.
Further, almonds and sesame seeds provide you with a decent amount of this mineral.
These plant-based foods not only provide you calcium but also other benefits such as fiber and antioxidants.
Including a range of these foods in your diet can help you get enough calcium without having to resort to dairy.
Fortification benefits
Fortified foods as alternatives
Many non-dairy products are fortified with calcium to help people meet their nutritional requirements.
Soy milk, almond milk, and orange juice often have added calcium to match or even exceed the levels found in cow's milk.
Checking labels for fortified options can be an effective way to boost your intake while enjoying diverse flavors.
Supplement support
The role of supplements
For those who find it difficult to get enough calcium from food alone, opt for supplements.
Calcium supplements are available in different forms, including tablets or chewables, and can help fill any dietary gaps.
But, do consult with a healthcare professional before starting any supplement regimen to ensure it fits with your individual health needs.
Absorption insights
Understanding bioavailability
Bioavailability is all about how well nutrients get absorbed into the body.
Some plant-based sources also have compounds such as oxalates which may inhibit calcium absorption.
For example, spinach has high oxalate content which lowers its bioavailable calcium despite being overall high.
Knowing all of this helps make informed dietary choices that ensure maximum nutrient uptake.