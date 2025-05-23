Plantains, reimagined: 5 delicious dishes to try
What's the story
Ripe plantains are a versatile ingredient that can be converted into a number of delicious dishes.
Their natural sweetness and soft texture make them ideal for savory as well as sweet recipes.
Be it a comforting breakfast or an enticing dessert, ripe plantains can be your go-to choice.
Here are five scrumptious recipes that showcase the delightful potential of ripe plantains in your kitchen.
Breakfast delight
Sweet plantain pancakes
Sweet plantain pancakes provide a delicious twist on classic pancakes.
By mashing ripe plantains and mixing them with some flour, milk, and a bit of cinnamon, you can whip up fluffy pancakes with a hint of natural sweetness.
Perfect for breakfast/brunch, these pancakes are an energizing start to your day. Serve them with honey or maple syrup for an extra layer of flavor.
Snack time
Plantain chips with guacamole
Plantain chips are another crunchy snack that goes beautifully with creamy guacamole.
Thinly slice ripe plantains and fry them until golden brown to get that perfect crispiness.
The combination of slightly sweet chips and rich avocado dip makes an irresistible snack option for any gathering or a casual munching session.
Sweet treats
Caramelized plantain dessert
Caramelized plantains make for an easy yet indulgent dessert option.
Just slice the ripe plantains and saute them in butter and brown sugar until they turn golden and caramelized.
The dish brings out the natural sweetness of the fruit while adding a rich caramel flavor, making it an amazing choice to satisfy your sweet tooth after dinner.
Flavorful dish
Savory plantain curry
If you're a fan of savory, try adding ripe plantains to a curry.
Cooked along with veggies such as bell peppers and onions in coconut milk, these plantains soak spices beautifully while imparting their own mild sweetness to the curry.
It's an incredibly flavorful dish, and when served over rice/quinoa, it makes for a hearty meal option too.
Comfort food
Baked plantain casserole
A baked plantain casserole is comfort food at its finest.
Layer sliced ripe plantains with cheese, beans, tomatoes, and spices before baking until everything melds together into one cohesive dish bursting with flavors from each component used within it.
Using simple ingredients, this casserole delivers big on taste—perfect as either the main course during family dinners or at potluck gatherings alike.