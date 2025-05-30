What's the story

Exploring the turquoise ice caves of Alaska in summer is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike.

These gorgeous formations, formed by melting glaciers, unveil their bright blue colors to the visitors.

Although they are usually a winter phenomenon, visiting them in summer is a whole new experience as sun rays pass through the ice, amplifying its color and beauty.

Here's what makes them so special, and how to best explore them.