7-day itinerary through the best waterfalls of Tamil Nadu
What's the story
Embark on a seven-day family adventure exploring the breathtaking waterfalls of Tamil Nadu.
The journey promises an exciting blend of nature, culture, and relaxation.
From the lush greenery surrounding each waterfall to the unique experiences each location offers, families can enjoy a memorable trip filled with exploration and discovery.
Here's looking at how you can plan your itinerary and make the most of your time here.
Hogenakkal
Day 1: Discovering Hogenakkal Falls
Begin your adventure at Hogenakkal Falls, popularly called the "Niagara of India".
Situated on Kaveri River, these falls are famous for their medicinal baths and coracle rides.
Families can take a boat ride from where they can enjoy amazing views of the cascading waters.
The area around is ideal for picnics and long walks along nature trails.
Courtallam
Day 2: Exploring Courtallam Falls
Famous for its therapeutic properties (thanks to its mineral-rich waters), Courtallam Falls has been dubbed the "Spa of South India."
Not only it has multiple waterfalls in close proximity, families can explore Main Falls, Five Falls, and Old Courtallam while savoring local snacks from nearby stalls.
Pykara
Day 3: Visiting Pykara Waterfalls
Situated near Ooty, Pykara Waterfalls is engulfed by dense forests and hills.
The peaceful location makes it a perfect place for families looking for some peace in the lap of nature.
The tourists can also visit nearby attractions like Pykara Lake and Dam for some boating fun.
Thiruparappu
Day 4: Admiring Thiruparappu Waterfalls
Nestled in the Kanyakumari district, Thiruparappu Waterfalls makes for an ideal picturesque backdrop with its lush greenery.
The water cascades down the rocky terrain majestically into a welcoming pool below.
Here families can either swim or just relax by the water, soaking in the tranquil and scenic surroundings that surround this beautiful place.
Silver Cascade
Day 5: Experiencing Silver Cascade Falls
Silver Cascade Falls is located near Kodaikanal on way from Madurai or Palani Hills route towards this hill station town itself.
It's one among many popular tourist spots here, not only because it's easily accessible but also because visitors get a chance to witness a spectacular sight when water gushes down rocks, creating a misty atmosphere around them.