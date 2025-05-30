These global street breakfasts are found commonly in India
What's the story
India's diverse culinary landscape gives you a rare chance to experience global street breakfasts without traveling abroad.
Be it savory pancakes or sweet pastries, Indian streets are bustling with international breakfast options to cater to varied tastes.
Here's taking a look at some of these surprising global street breakfasts available across different cities in India to show you how international flavors have blended seamlessly into our local food scene.
French delight
French crepes on Indian streets
French crepes have made their way on the Indian streets, serving as a delicious breakfast option.
These thin pancakes are generally filled with stuff like fresh fruits or chocolate spreads.
The vendors whip them up in no time on hot griddles, making them the perfect grab-and-go breakfast option.
Crepes gained popularity for their versatility and customizing fillings as per personal taste.
Italian twist
Italian focaccia for breakfast
Focaccia bread is yet another global breakfast item that is making its way in India.
This Italian flatbread is usually topped with herbs and olives, and served warm from the stalls of street vendors.
Its soft texture and aromatic flavor make it a delightful morning meal.
The simplicity of focaccia lets it be paired with different accompaniments like cheese or fresh vegetables, adding an extra flavor.
Japanese bite
Japanese onigiri: A rice treat
Popular Japanese rice ball snack Onigiri has made its way to Indian streets as a handy breakfast option.
Wrapped in seaweed and filled with stuff like pickled vegetables or sesame seeds, onigiri is a unique combination of flavors and textures.
Its compact size makes it ideal for busy commuters in search of a quick yet filling meal during their morning rush.
Mexican sweetness
Mexican churros: A sweet start
Churros have become an exciting addition to India's street breakfast offerings.
These fried dough pastries are dusted with sugar and sometimes even served with chocolate sauce for dipping.
Their crispy exterior, combined with a soft interior, makes for the most indulgent start to the day.
The growing popularity of churros can be attributed to their sweet taste and appealing presentation.
Lebanese flavor
Lebanese manakish: A savory flatbread
Manakish is another Lebanese flatbread that has gained fans among Indian street food lovers looking for a unique breakfast option.
Usually topped with za'atar spice mix or cheese and baked until golden brown, manakish brings rich flavors of Middle Eastern cuisine while being easily accessible through local vendors in several cities of India.