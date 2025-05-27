You must visit these charming villages in Italy
Italy is famous for its busy cities and iconic landmarks, but the real Italian charm lies in its hidden rural villages.
These quaint locales give a glimpse into the traditional Italian life, away from the tourist throng.
Exploring these villages presents an opportunity to witness authentic culture, local cuisine, and stunning landscapes.
Here are some of Italy's lesser-known villages that offer a unique travel experience.
Ancient village
Explore Civita di Bagnoregio
Perched atop a hill in Italy's Lazio region is Civita di Bagnoregio.
The "dying town," which faces erosion challenges, is still as captivating as ever with its stunning medieval architecture and narrow streets.
Given that it can only be accessed via a footbridge, this village offers incredible views of the surrounding valleys.
Visitors can explore ancient churches and relish local delicacies at small eateries.
Mountain retreat
Discover Castelmezzano
Nestled in the Lucanian Dolomites, Castelmezzano is a picturesque village boasting of breathtaking mountain views.
The village's stone houses blend seamlessly with the rocky terrain.
Adventure seekers can try the Flight of the Angel, a zip line connecting the village to nearby Pietrapertosa.
Hiking trails offer opportunities to explore nature and enjoy serene surroundings.
Medieval towers
Visit San Gimignano
San Gimignano, also in Tuscany, is known for its well-preserved medieval towers that punctuate the skyline.
Commonly called "Medieval Manhattan," this UNESCO World Heritage site is steeped in history and captivating architecture.
Stroll through cobblestone streets, visit historic churches, and sample local delicacies at family-run establishments.
Cave dwellings
Experience Matera's Sassi district
Matera's Sassi district has ancient cave dwellings carved into limestone cliffs.
A UNESCO World Heritage site, Matera gives you a glimpse of how early humans lived through its maze-like alleys and rock-hewn churches.
Historical context is provided through guided tours, while the structures can be explored firsthand.
Trulli houses
Unwind in Alberobello
Alberobello is famous for its trulli houses—whitewashed stone huts with conical roofs not found anywhere else in Italy.
The unique architectural style makes Alberobello an interesting spot for architecture buffs and photographers alike.
Walking through Rione Monti or Aia Piccola districts opens up beautiful lanes dotted with these iconic structures, where one can shop for souvenirs or relish regional specialties at quaint cafes.