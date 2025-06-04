Chinese scientists charged after smuggling 'agroterrorism weapon' fungus into US
What's the story
The United States Department of Justice has charged two Chinese nationals, Yunqing Jian (33) and Zunyong Liu (34), with smuggling a dangerous fungus into the country.
The fungus, Fusarium graminearum, is known to cause "head blight" in crops like wheat, barley, maize, and rice.
The FBI describes the pathogen as a "potential agroterrorism weapon," causing billions in economic losses globally.
The pathogen is also dangerous to humans and livestock and can cause "vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects."
Smuggling scheme
Liu smuggled fungus into US via Detroit airport
According to prosecutors, Liu smuggled the fungus into the US via Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
He intended to conduct research at a University of Michigan lab where his girlfriend, Jian, worked.
The couple now faces charges of conspiracy, visa fraud, and making false statements to investigators.
Jian was previously arrested by the FBI and is scheduled to appear in federal court this week, where her ties to the Chinese government are also being investigated.
Diplomatic response
China's response
The Associated Press, citing the FBI, said Liu was sent back to China from Detroit in July 2024 after airport customs discovered the fungus in his backpack.
He later admitted to bringing the pathogen into the US to carry out research at the University of Michigan, where he had previously worked alongside his girlfriend.
The FBI uncovered an article on Liu's phone called "Plant-Pathogen Warfare under Changing Climate Conditions" while they were looking into the case.
Evidence uncovered
Jian's prior involvement in similar smuggling schemes
Messages on the couple's phones also showed that Jian knew about the smuggling plan and later lied to authorities about what she knew.
Evidence also suggests she had been involved in smuggling biological material into the US on prior occasions.
The charges come amid strained US-China relations and just days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed to "aggressively" revoke visas for Chinese students on national security grounds.
University statement
University of Michigan's statement
The University of Michigan has condemned any actions that seek to cause harm, threaten national security, or undermine the university's critical public mission.
It clarified that "no funding from the Chinese government in relation to research conducted by the accused individuals" and that it has and will continue to "cooperate with federal law enforcement in its ongoing investigation and prosecution."