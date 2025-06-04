What's the story

The United States Department of Justice has charged two Chinese nationals, Yunqing Jian (33) and Zunyong Liu (34), with smuggling a dangerous fungus into the country.

The fungus, Fusarium graminearum, is known to cause "head blight" in crops like wheat, barley, maize, and rice.

The FBI describes the pathogen as a "potential agroterrorism weapon," causing billions in economic losses globally.

The pathogen is also dangerous to humans and livestock and can cause "vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects."