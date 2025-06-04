Top coastal dune hikes you can't miss
Africa's coastal dunes are where adventure meets nature, and they're the perfect destination for a hike.
Sculpted by winds and waves, these terrains are a thrill to explore for anyone wanting to venture into the continent's amazing ecosystems.
From gigantic sand dunes to verdant coasts, every hike is a challenge and a reward in itself.
Here's what you should know about hiking these terrains.
Namib Dunes
Namibia's Namib Desert dunes
The Namib Desert, home to some of the world's tallest sand dunes, offers hikers an unparalleled adventure.
The iconic Sossusvlei area features dunes climbing to heights over 300 meters.
Hiking here provides breathtaking views and a chance to witness the stark contrast between the red sands and blue skies.
However, it is important to start early in the morning to avoid midday heat and carry plenty of water.
De Hoop Trails
South Africa's De Hoop Nature Reserve
De Hoop Nature Reserve has some amazing trails, winding through coastal fynbos and along pristine beaches.
The famous Whale Trail offers you a chance to spot southern right whales on their migratory journey between June and November.
The hike is a mix of gorgeous ocean views and varied plant life, which makes it a favorite for nature lovers.
Bazaruto Islands
Mozambique's Bazaruto Archipelago
Known for its crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches, the Bazaruto Archipelago in Mozambique is a hiker's paradise.
Hiking on these islands, you can explore unique dune formations along with some amazing panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.
The islands also fall under a marine reserve, giving you the option of snorkeling or diving after your hike.
Erg Chebbi adventure
Morocco's Erg Chebbi dunes
Erg Chebbi in Morocco offers an enticing challenge with its expansive sea of orange sand dunes, towering up to 150 meters high.
A trek here typically involves camel rides on the desert landscape before venturing out on foot for a closer look.
The shifting sands create constantly changing patterns that mesmerize photographers and adventurers alike.