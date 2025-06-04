5 dishes featuring black-eyed peas
Black-eyed peas are a staple in many African cuisines, adored for their versatility and health benefits.
These legumes are rich in protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, making them an ideal ingredient for a range of dishes.
Across the continent, black-eyed peas are used in inventive ways to whip up flavorful meals that highlight the diversity of Africa's culinary traditions.
Here are five creative African dishes that showcase the amazing qualities of black-eyed peas.
Steamed savory cake
Nigerian moi moi delight
Moi moi is another much-loved Nigerian dish prepared from blended black-eyed peas mixed with spices and steamed to perfection.
This savory cake is commonly eaten as a side dish or snack.
The black-eyed peas are first de-skinned before blending them with onions, peppers, and seasonings.
The mixture is then wrapped in leaves or placed in containers and steamed until firm.
Bean stew wonder
Ghanaian red red magic
Red red is a staple Ghanaian bean stew made with black-eyed peas, tomatoes, and spices.
The hearty dish derives its name from the red color of both the beans as well as the palm oil used for cooking it.
Served with fried plantains or rice, red red packs an explosion of flavors, bringing out the best of West African cuisine.
Rice and peas fusion
Senegalese thieboudienne twist
Thieboudienne is Senegal's national dish, traditionally prepared, but can be creatively modified with black-eyed peas for a vegetarian alternative.
In this iteration, black-eyed peas are boiled with rice and vegetables such as carrots and cabbage in a tasty tomato-based sauce seasoned with herbs such as parsley or thyme.
Breakfast bean dish
Ethiopian Ful Medames flair
Ful Medames is an Ethiopian breakfast favorite that includes mashed fava beans. But did you know it can also be made with black-eyed peas instead?
The beans are slowly simmered until tender and then generously seasoned with garlic, lemon juice, cumin, olive oil, salt, and pepper, making for a deliciously aromatic meal.
It's the perfect start to the day!
Spicy vegetable relish
South African chakalaka charm
Chakalaka hails from South Africa, where it's served at barbecues, braais, picnics, and gatherings alike.
The spicy vegetable relish uses cooked vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, onions) and canned baked beans, which could easily be replaced by freshly cooked ones like our star ingredient today - black-eyed pea - contributing additional depth, flavor, and texture to the entire experience.