Black-eyed peas are a staple in many African cuisines, adored for their versatility and health benefits.

These legumes are rich in protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, making them an ideal ingredient for a range of dishes.

Across the continent, black-eyed peas are used in inventive ways to whip up flavorful meals that highlight the diversity of Africa's culinary traditions.

Here are five creative African dishes that showcase the amazing qualities of black-eyed peas.