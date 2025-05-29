What's the story

African shea bark, which comes from the shea tree, is a lesser-known, yet a highly beneficial component in skincare.

While most of us are aware of shea butter, the bark itself possesses amazing properties that can improve the skin.

Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, it offers natural remedies to many skin issues.

Here are the transformative skincare benefits of African shea bark you didn't know of.