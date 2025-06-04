What's the story

African leafy greens are slowly but surely taking the vegetarian world by storm with their distinct flavors and high nutrition value.

The humble greens, which often get ignored, are now being rediscovered as the hot new thing to reshape vegetarian dishes.

From enhancing health to bringing variety to the plate, these greens have a lot to offer to the plant-based eaters.

Here are five African leafy greens that are creating a buzz.