Explore these amazing rainforest destinations
What's the story
Africa's rainforests are a treasure trove of biodiversity and adventure.
These lush landscapes provide unique experiences for those who wish to explore the wild heart of the continent.
From trekking through dense foliage to encountering rare wildlife, Africa's jungles provide an unparalleled opportunity for adventure enthusiasts.
Here are five top rainforest escapes that promise thrilling encounters with nature and unforgettable memories.
Gorilla trekking
Gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest
Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in Uganda is famous for its gorilla trekking adventures.
This UNESCO World Heritage site is home to almost half the world's mountain gorillas, giving visitors an opportunity to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.
The trek through dense vegetation and steep terrains is grueling, but definitely worth it.
Permits are required to support conservation efforts, with fees applied per person.
Congo Basin exploration
Exploring the Congo Basin
The Congo Basin, which is one of the world's largest rainforests, spreads across multiple countries including Cameroon and Gabon.
It is an area of rich biodiversity, home to countless species of plants and animals unique to Earth.
Tourists can take guided tours deep into this vast wilderness, where they can witness elephants, chimpanzees, and exotic birds.
The area also offers insight into indigenous cultures that have prospered here for centuries.
Madagascar hiking
Hiking through Madagascar's rainforests
Madagascar is known for its unique flora and fauna, thanks to millions of years of isolation from other landmasses.
Its rainforests are home to lemurs, chameleons, and countless plant species found nowhere else.
You can hike through national parks like Andasibe-Mantadia or Ranomafana to witness these wonders first-hand.
Trails vary from easy walks, good for families, to more strenuous routes requiring good fitness levels.
Canopy walks
Canopy walks in Kakum National Park
Kakum National Park in Ghana promises an exhilarating canopy walkway experience above its lush rainforest floor.
Suspended high among towering trees at heights reaching up to 40 meters (approximately 131 feet), visitors get a bird's-eye view over this vibrant ecosystem teeming with life below them—an ideal way both thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike can appreciate African biodiversity without disturbing it directly beneath their feet.
Birdwatching
Birdwatching at Nyungwe Forest National Park
Nyungwe Forest National Park, located within Rwanda, boasts some incredible birdwatching opportunities. This is thanks largely to being home to over 300 different avian species.
Enthusiasts flock here, hoping to catch glimpses of colorful turacos alongside elusive Albertine Rift endemics, such as the red-collared babbler, among others.
All the while, they enjoy the scenic vistas offered by the park's mountainous terrain. This adds an extra layer of excitement to any visit made there.