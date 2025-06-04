What's the story

Cape aloe is making waves for its potential beauty benefits.

Native to South Africa, cape aloe, or Aloe ferox, has long been used in traditional practices for its soothing, moisturizing properties.

Unlike its more famous cousin, Aloe vera, cape aloe is said to have higher concentrations of beneficial compounds.

Here's how you can use cape aloe in your beauty regime.

Here's why it's sought-after.