How to use papaya seeds in cooking
What's the story
Papaya seeds, which are often neglected, are a culinary hidden gem.
These seeds, which are native to Africa, can add a distinct flavor to your dishes.
They have a peppery flavor and are loaded with nutrients making them a great addition to your kitchen.
Using papaya seeds in your meals will not just make them tastier but also healthy.
Here's how you can use them in your cooking.
Salad enhancement
Add crunch to salads
Papaya seeds can also be dried and crushed to give a crunchy bite to salads.
Their peppery taste goes well with fresh greens and veggies, making them an interesting replacement for traditional salad toppings.
Just sprinkle crushed seeds over your favorite salad for a dash of taste and texture.
Dressing infusion
Spice up your dressings
Incorporating papaya seeds into dressings is yet another way to elevate your dishes.
Blend the seeds with olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs for a zesty dressing that pairs well with both salads and grilled vegetables.
The natural oils in the papaya seeds help emulsify the dressing, creating a smooth consistency.
Marinade magic
Use as marinade ingredient
Papaya seeds can also be ground into a paste and used in marinades for tofu or paneer dishes.
Their enzymes help tenderize proteins while infusing them with their distinctive flavor.
Mix ground papaya seeds with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and honey for an awesome marinade that enhances any dish.
Spice innovation
Create unique spice blends
By grinding papaya seeds to a fine powder, you unleash the power to create unique spice blends that can elevate a range of recipes.
When combined with other spices like cumin or coriander, they make an amazing seasoning for roasted veggies or flavoring soups.
This unique mix adds depth to flavors of other ingredients without overpowering them, giving a subtle yet distinct taste.
Beverage boost
Enhance smoothies & juices
Adding papaya seed powder to smoothies or juices is an easy way to boost nutritional content while adding subtle spice notes.
Blend it with fruits like mangoes or bananas, along with yogurt or almond milk, for refreshing beverages packed full of vitamins and minerals from both fruit pulp and seed extracts themselves!