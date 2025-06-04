What's the story

Camping under the expansive Namibian desert sky is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The crystal-clear, unpolluted skies offer a breathtaking view of the stars, making it an ideal place for stargazing.

Here's a look at insights and tips for those planning a night camping trip in Namibia's desert.

From knowing the best times to visit to packing essentials, here's your guide to an unforgettable experience under one of the prettiest skies in the world.