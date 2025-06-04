Do these exercises for stronger arms
What's the story
Inspired by Africa's diverse and dynamic landscapes, here are five exercises you can try to build stronger arms.
Taking inspiration from the continent's natural movements and activities, these exercises offer a unique approach to fitness.
From enhancing your strength to adding variety to your workout routine, these exercises are an effective way to target your arm muscles without the need for specialized equipment.
Push-ups
Rock climbing inspired push-ups
Rock climbing in Africa's rugged terrains demands incredible upper body strength.
To simulate this, try push-ups with a twist.
Place your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and lower yourself slowly before pushing yourself back up explosively.
This variation focuses on triceps and shoulders more than regular push-ups.
Sprint drills
Savannah sprint drills
Like the vast savannahs, which are home to some of the fastest animals on Earth, you can incorporate sprint drills into your routine by performing short bursts of high-intensity running, followed by brief rest periods.
This exercise not only boosts cardiovascular health but also strengthens arm muscles as they pump vigorously during sprints.
Plank holds
Baobab tree plank holds
Baobab trees are famous for their resilience and strength.
Do the same by holding plank positions for long. Start with thirty seconds and gradually increase the duration as you build endurance.
Planks engage core muscles while also working on stabilizing arm muscles like biceps and triceps.
Sandbag lifts
Desert sandbag lifts
Inspired by the shifting sands of African deserts, sandbag lifts serve as a functional workout for arms.
Use a weighted bag or similar object, and lift it from ground level to chest height repeatedly, focusing on controlled movements.
This exercise improves grip strength while working on forearms and biceps effectively.
Pull-ups
Jungle vine pull-ups
Drawing inspiration from dense jungles where vines hang abundantly, pull-ups are excellent for building upper body strength, including arms.
Find a sturdy bar or branch-like structure; perform pull-ups ensuring full range of motion each time you lift yourself up until chin is above bar level before lowering down again slowly.