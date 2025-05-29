May 29, 202511:44 am

What's the story

Namibia presents a unique challenge to rock climbers with its rugged and remote landscapes.

The country's vast desert terrain, towering granite formations, and isolated locations make for an adventurous backdrop for climbing enthusiasts.

However, these conditions also pose certain challenges that climbers must prepare for.

Understanding the environment, weather patterns, and logistical considerations is key to having a successful climbing experience in this African nation.