5 ways to use tiger nuts in your cooking
African tiger nuts, also called chufa, are tiny tubers that have been incorporated into different cuisines for centuries.
These nutrient-rich nuts make an excellent snack as well as versatile cooking ingredients.
Their unique flavor and texture make them the perfect choice for a variety of dishes, be it sweet or savory.
Here are five surprising ways you can use African tiger nuts in your cooking routine.
Nut milk
Creamy dairy-free milk alternative
Tiger nuts, when blended with water, form a creamy, dairy-free milk alternative.
Naturally sweet and nutty, this milk is ideal for those who are lactose intolerant or prefer plant-based options.
An excellent substitute for traditional milk in smoothies, cereals, or coffee, it makes for a delightful change without compromising on taste or texture.
Flour alternative
Gluten-free flour substitute
Ground tiger nuts can be converted into a gluten-free flour, making an ideal solution for all your baking requirements.
The flour adds a hint of sweetness and a unique nutty flavor to baked foods, such as cookies and bread.
It can be an ideal option for people with gluten sensitivities or even for those looking to experiment with their baking ingredients with a healthier option.
Snack bars
Nutritious energy bars
Tiger nuts can be used along with oats and dried fruits to make nutritious energy bars.
These bars serve as a quick source of energy and are ideal for on-the-go snacking.
Since tiger nuts are naturally sweet, there's no need for added sugars, which makes these bars healthy and delicious at the same time.
Soup thickener
Thickening agent in soups and stews
When ground into a paste, tiger nuts make for an excellent thickening agent in soups and stews.
They give body without changing the flavor profile much, while adding more nutrients such as fiber and vitamins.
This makes them a great option for making the texture of various dishes richer.
Dessert addition
Sweet dessert ingredient
Tiger nuts also make for a great ingredient in desserts, be it puddings or ice creams, owing to their natural sweetness and creamy texture when blended.
They provide a healthier option by eliminating the need for added sugars, while still giving rich flavors that blend beautifully with many dessert recipes.