Reasons why Swedish weddings are so special
What's the story
From the beautiful to the downright weird, weddings around the world are fascinating in their own right.
However, Swedish weddings take the cake with their combination of traditional and modern elements, leaving an indelible mark on all who attend.
From engagement announcement to the last dance at the reception, Swedish weddings are packed with customs that showcase the nation's rich culture.
Here's looking at some of these unforgettable traditions that make Swedish weddings amazing.
Bridal crown
The bridal crown tradition
In Sweden, it is customary for brides to wear a crown of myrtle leaves/flowers on their wedding day. The tradition symbolizes purity and innocence.
The crown is usually an heirloom from generations before, adding sentimental value to its significance.
Some modern brides choose to give this tradition a contemporary twist by wearing crowns made from other materials like silver or gold, but keep the spirit of this age-old custom alive.
Toastmaster
The Toastmaster's role
Another unique thing about Swedish weddings is that they have a toastmaster.
The toastmaster plays a key role in orchestrating speeches and ensuring smooth transitions throughout the event.
Not only does this person introduce speakers, but they also maintain order during toasts and keep guests entertained with anecdotes or jokes.
The toastmaster's role adds an element of structure and humor to the celebration.
Three rings
The Three Rings custom
Swedish couples also exchange three rings during their wedding ritual: an engagement ring, a wedding ring, and an eternity ring.
Each ring has its own significance; an engagement ring symbolizes commitment before marriage, the wedding ring stands for unity during marriage.
The eternity ring is usually given after major milestones in marriage like anniversaries or childbirths—acting as a reminder that love continues beyond initial vows.
Maypole dance
Dancing around 'The Maypole'
Though not just weddings but also midsummer celebrations, the maypole dance makes its way into many Swedish nuptials.
This is primarily because it captures the joyous spirit of community, which is just what matrimonial celebrations are all about.
People join hands, making circles around tall poles with ribbons, and then start dancing happily together.
The scene is both heartwarming and rooted deep within culture itself.