What's the story

From the beautiful to the downright weird, weddings around the world are fascinating in their own right.

However, Swedish weddings take the cake with their combination of traditional and modern elements, leaving an indelible mark on all who attend.

From engagement announcement to the last dance at the reception, Swedish weddings are packed with customs that showcase the nation's rich culture.

Here's looking at some of these unforgettable traditions that make Swedish weddings amazing.