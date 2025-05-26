Peanuts in cooking: 5 dishes you must try
What's the story
Peanuts are a common ingredient in several African cuisines, providing a healthy dose of protein and flavor.
They are added to a range of dishes across the continent, each highlighting its own culinary heritage.
From savory curries to delicious bites, peanuts are instrumental in adding taste and texture.
Here are five African dishes where peanuts take the center stage.
Groundnut stew
Groundnut stew: A West African classic
Groundnut stew is a West African favorite, particularly in Ghana and Nigeria.
It uses peanuts, tomatoes, onions, and spices to form a thick, flavorful sauce.
Served with rice or fufu, this stew is known for its rich taste and creamy texture.
The peanuts not only add depth but also offer essential nutrients such as protein and healthy fats.
Maafe
Maafe: Peanut delight from Senegal
Maafe is another traditional Senegalese dish that showcases the versatility of peanuts.
This peanut-based stew is made with vegetables such as carrots and potatoes, and spices like ginger and garlic.
It is usually served with rice or couscous. The combination of ingredients makes for a hearty meal that balances flavors beautifully, while also showcasing the importance of peanuts in Senegalese cuisine.
Nkate cake
Nkate cake: Sweet peanut treat from Ghana
Nkate cake is another much-loved Ghanaian snack made mainly with roasted peanuts mixed with sugar to create sweet bars or balls.
The delicious treat provides a mind-blowing combination of crunchy texture and nutty sweetness without being sickly sweet.
Nkate cake is a prime example of how basic ingredients can be turned into such delightful snacks that both locals and tourists adore.
Kuli-kuli
Kuli-kuli: Crunchy peanut snack from Nigeria
A Nigerian favorite, kuli-kuli is made by frying ground peanut paste until it forms crispy golden brown sticks or balls.
Lightly seasoned with salt or spices, it's served as an accompaniment to beverages like tea or soft drinks.
Popular during social gatherings for its satisfying crunch and nutty flavor, it's a perfect snack option at any time.
Peanut soup
Peanut soup: Comforting dish across Africa
Peanut soup differs largely from region to region in Africa, but basically, it's a case of blending roasted groundnuts (peanuts) into a smooth, creamy base infused with aromatic herbs and spices like thyme, bay leaves, and peppercorns, to make a comforting bowlful of warmth.
The dish is particularly relished during the cooler months, when the temperatures drop a bit, offering nourishment and sustenance to keep going through the day ahead!