Try these aloe vera-based recipes today
Aloe vera is one of the most versatile plants, famous for its soothing properties and health benefits.
But did you know that aloe vera can also be incorporated into different recipes to make them flavorful and nutritious?
In this article, we bring you five delicious recipes that use aloe vera in creative ways.
Smoothie
Aloe vera smoothie delight
Aloe vera smoothies make a refreshing way to kick-start your day.
Blend fresh aloe vera gel with your favorite fruits, like bananas or berries, some yogurt or almond milk, and a touch of honey for sweetness.
The result will be a creamy smoothie loaded with vitamins and antioxidants.
This drink not only hydrates but also aids digestion with the natural enzymes present in Aloe vera.
Lemonade
Aloe vera lemonade twist
For a refreshing drink, go for aloe vera lemonade.
Combine freshly extracted aloe vera gel with lemon juice, water, and a touch of sugar or agave syrup for sweetness.
Serve it chilled on ice for a refreshing drink that quenches thirst and hydrates with the aloe's natural goodness.
Dressing
Aloe vera salad dressing
Incorporate aloe vera into your salads by making an innovative dressing.
Blend aloe vera gel with olive oil, vinegar (like apple cider), mustard, salt, and pepper to taste.
This dressing not only adds a hint of tanginess but also digestive benefits from the enzymes in the plant.
Dessert
Aloe vera jelly dessert
Aloe vera jelly is a super easy dessert to make that marries health and sweet indulgence.
Simply prepare agar-agar powder with water and mix until dissolved.
Then, add pureed fruit such as mangoes with fresh aloe gel before setting in molds to cool completely.
Serve chilled as a light yet satisfying treat, the perfect end to a meal.
Tea
Aloe vera tea infusion
Create soothing tea using dried herbs like chamomile, combined alongside small pieces of peeled raw aloes, placed inside a teapot filled with boiling hot water.
Let it steep for around ten minutes before straining out solids, leaving behind a fragrant infusion.
Ready to sip slowly, enjoy relaxing moments throughout the day!